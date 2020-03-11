Madison Prewett's Dad Praises Her After Emotional 'Bachelor' Finale

Madison Prewett's dad is singing her praises! Following the emotional, two-part season finale of The Bachelor, Chad Prewett complimented his daughter on Twitter.

"Proud is an understatement," he wrote. "I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!"

Madison responded to the tweet, writing, "Love you so much"

Love you so much — Madi Prewett (@madiprew) March 11, 2020

During the dramatic finale, Madison ended her relationship with Peter Weber, who went on to propose to his only remaining contestant, Hannah Ann Sluss. Though Peter and Hannah Ann did get engaged, they were quick to call it quits. After a visit from host Chris Harrison, Madison realized she regretted her decision and reunited with the Bachelor during the live after-show.

Peter and Madison's reunion didn't make everyone happy, though, as Peter's mother, Barbara Weber, openly disagreed with her son's choice.

"When she did come in... we didn't get an apology from her, and when I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said no and she would not accept a proposal in four days," Barb said. "As a mother, that wasn't what we were expecting."

"I mean, at the end of the day, it is what it is. Can't change the past, and there's a lot that was out of my control. I'm not a mom, so I don't know what it's like to have a son, to have kids," Madison said in response. "I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore, I have love and respect for Peter's family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything."

