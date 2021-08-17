Madonna is celebrating her birthday with those closest to her. The songstress shared a few pics from her lavish 63rd birthday, including a group photo with her children and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.

The Material Girl commemorated her special day with a big, Byzantine-themed bash, that she called her "6th century eXtravaganza," and featured her entire family coming together in ornate outfits at a party in Italy.

"Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire," Madonna captioned one slideshow, which included snapshots of herself, and her six children -- Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

The slideshow also included snapshots of her bejeweled headwear, and some birthday party guests, including actress and friend Debi Mazar.

The birthday girl also showed off her stunning style -- and aquamarine Versace gown with gold belt -- and her multitude of gifts in a series of slideshows posted over the weekend.

"Let the Birthday Games Begin," she captioned one post, and wrote above another, "Opening Birthday presents."

The celebration comes just a few months ahead of the release of her concert film/documentary, Madame X, which will give fans an inside look at her life and music.

Madame X is set to debut on Paramount+ on Oct. 8.

This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



