Madonna Is Released From Hospital After Serious Bacterial Infection

There's an update on Madonna's health. ET has learned that the singer has been discharged from the hospital and is now back home feeling better.

The news comes just one day after the "Material Girl" singer's manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram and shared she had been in the intensive care unit dealing with a serious bacterial infection. Oseary said that Madonna, 64, developed the infection on Saturday, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.

He also went on to say that "her health is improving" and she's expected to make a full recovery. Amid the scary ordeal, Madonna has pushed the start of her Celebration Tour until further notice.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them," Oseary added, "including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Prior to her health issues, the singer was gearing up to start The Celebration Tour, which is being put on by Live Nation. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15. Four days before her hospitalization, the GRAMMY winner had shared with fans a little behind-the-scenes of the tour's preparations.

"The calm before the storm," Madonna captioned a June 20 post.

Following news of her hospitalization, Kathy Griffin took trolls to task for attacking the Queen of Pop, saying she'd had enough of people "piling on" and "making fun" of the singer's health issues.

Griffin admitted she didn't "know what's going on" with the "Like a Prayer" artist, but, nevertheless, slammed the hateful comments of "ageism and misogyny."

"Sorry, but as a 62-year-old chick I deal with it all the time, and she’s freaking Madonna," Griffin said.

She added, "I care about her health, and I’m glad she can go back on this tour. The tour is the greatest hits, and she should be great."

