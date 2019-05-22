Maelyn Jarmon is enjoying the ride.

ET Live sat with the winner of the 16th season of NBC's The Voice on Wednesday where she chatted about taking home the prize -- and the first thing she did afterward.

"I had 42 people there. I don't even know how they got tickets," he admits, later adding, "They came to my hotel and we had, like, a little party and they made me a cake and all that and it was just so fun. So many pictures. I mean, these are people that have been with me from the beginning."

The 25-year-old Texan went on to share that, going into the season, she tried not to get her hopes up amid such fierce competition.

"For me, from the beginning, I had no expectations… I thought, 'I don't know if they're gonna want a voice like mine on the show. I don't know if I'm gonna be able to handle it,'" she says. "I had to wash away the idea of competition because at the end of the day music is subjective."

Jarmon also relayed her easygoing attitude when sharing how she got through the challenging experience and managed to come out on top.

"You never know what's gonna float people's boat from season to season," she shares. "So you just have to go out there and be yourself and be honest and genuine and do your best… At any point you could be off the show... So, each week I was like, 'Oh! I'm still here? This is crazy.'"

During the sit-down interview, she also discussed getting a dinner invite from her coach John Legend, which has her anxious to meet Chrissy Teigen, the EGOT winner's spouse.

"You know, I haven't met her yet and last night we were doing our press and I was like, 'He said that we are gonna have a little dinner or something,' so I'm waiting!"

Backstage, after the season finale on Tuesday night, Legend and Jarmon were speaking with reporters when the dinner invite came up.

"I have not met his family," Jarmon said, stressing, "Yet!"

"I gotta work on that," Legend admitted sheepishly. "When are you leaving town? Because we'll have a hangout session. We'll have your family over and we'll hang out."

"That's on camera!" Jarmon jokingly responded to reporters in the room. "You all have that."

