Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy."
"It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022," Jaclyn shared, after posting in a previous slide that Jon's family asked her to post about his passing. "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family."
Jon's cause of death is not yet known.
Jaclyn, 32, and Jon tied the knot in Aug. 2009, and they often made YouTube videos together that appeared on Jaclyn's channel. After nine years of marriage, the pair decided to go their separate ways, with Jaclyn sharing on social media that she and Jon were divorcing. While she told her followers they couldn't make it work as husband and wife, she insisted that she'll "always have love for him."
"After almost 9 years of marriage, Jon and I have decided to divorce,” she said in a May 2018 Instagram post. "Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it’s what’s best for both of us."
Jaclyn continued to use Jon's last name professionally after their split and often lent her support to him amid his ongoing drug addiction.
Jon addressed their split and his addiction in a 2019 interview with Billboard.
"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff," Jon told the outlet. "I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong."
Though he eventually did get clean, Jon revealed that Jaclyn ultimately "decided she didn't want to" be with him anymore, something that came as a shock to the rock musician.
"That was a huge shock to me," he said at the time. "We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, 'You don't love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time."
In the wake of their split, Jaclyn moved on with YouTuber Jordan Farnum, who she is now engaged to.
ET has reached out to Jaclyn for comment.
