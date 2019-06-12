Jaclyn Hill took to YouTube on Wednesday to address the concerns customers have raised over the quality of her new lipstick line.

"I want to address some of the issues that my customers are having with my first launch of my brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, and my lipsticks," the beauty guru said in her fresh-faced 14-minute video. "I'm not gonna run away from this. I know it's taken me a couple days to get all my ducks in a row and get this video out for you guys, but I have been going through all the documentation, and on the phone with labs and chemists and the owner of my lab and my entire team for several days, and doing a very in-depth investigation to figure out exactly what's going on so I can give you the most informed information as a brand owner."

Hill came under fire shortly after fans began receiving their shipments of Jaclyn Cosmetics' first launch, when some customers took to social media to share photos of lipsticks containing holes, plastic particles or unknown fibers that resemble hairs. Some also complained about the overly soft or crumbling consistency of the lipstick, while others questioned whether or not the product was expired.

"The first thing I want to address before anything else is the accusations that my lipsticks are expired, moldy or hazardous in any way, shape or form," said the makeup artist, who also presented on-screen scans of what she said were laboratory analysis reports and hygiene policy statements from her company.

"My lipsticks are not moldy, they are not contaminated, they are not unsafe for you in any way shape or form," she continued. "Every single ingredient in my lipsticks is new and FDA approved."

Hill went on to address the specific quality issues that some customers were experiencing with the line -- which sold out in hours after its May 30 launch -- including holes or dots on the lipsticks.

"What these black dots are, are actually oxygen bubbles and they are lifting to the surface when my lipstick bullet is being cooled off from a hot temp," she explained. "Sometimes they don't make it all the way through -- it is oxygen and 100% safe."

Hill had previously addressed the "white fuzzies" or hair-like fibers in a tweet, but clarified once again that they were caused by gloves used by the laboratory -- and said that she is no longer working with the lab that helped her launch the line.

"My lab used white cotton gloves...they were cleaning vats with a towel," she said. "Those two things combined with the white fuzzies coming off of their gloves -- it is so unacceptable."

A spokesperson from Jaclyn Cosmetics also released a statement to ET on Tuesday, saying, “The response to the launch of Jaclyn Cosmetics has been incredible. Of the incredible volume of orders that were placed at launch, we believe less than half of one percent of orders were impacted by compromised product. We are actively reaching out to our customers with questions and concerns and have added to our customer service team to make sure that any questions are swiftly addressed."

In her video, the beauty guru reiterated that she is committed to "making things right for my customers."

"This is my first launch, and it's very embarrassing," said Hill, adding that her company will be offering refunds and new product to any customers experiencing the issues. "Contact help@jaclyncosmetics.com... show them proof, we will take care of everything for you and make it right."

See more on the controversy in the video below.

