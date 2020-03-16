Malika Haqq Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Ex O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is officially a mom! The 36-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis.

Haqq revealed the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing she had given birth two days prior to a son she named Ace.

"♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020," she captioned a photo showing her and Genasis holding their newborn son's tiny hand. Celebs like Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann and more quickly flooded the comments with well wishes and congratulations for Haqq on her baby boy.

Haqq announced she was pregnant back in September with an Instagram post.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she captioned a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

In November, she revealed she was having a baby boy. While she chose to keep the identity of her baby's father private throughout most of her pregnancy, she revealed O.T. Genesis was the father of her baby at her lavish baby shower on Feb. 8. In a heartfelt speech at the soiree attended by her best friend, Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more, she thanked him.

"I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy," she said, using the 32-year-old rapper's real name.

"Everyone that's in this room basically knows my journey and how bad I want to be a mommy," she continued, getting emotional. "This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their hearts, and I also realized that sharing my heart with you guys would make me equally as emotional... The reason why I wanted to have a shower full of women is because it's you women who have helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

Meanwhile, O.T. Genasis -- who split with Haqq last June after two years together -- proudly posted on Instagram that his son was "on da way."



ET last spoke to Haqq last March, when she talked about her incredibly close friendship with 35-year-old Khloe.

"I'm able to be a Malika because I have a Khloe. We take care of each other," she said. "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

She also noted that they "don't judge each other."

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together," she shared. "That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

Watch the video below for more:

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Says She's 'Good' After Tristan Thompson Scandal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Malika Haqq Reveals Her Baby's Father at Precious Bear-Themed Shower: Pics!

Khloe Kardashian's Best Friend Malika Haqq Poses Nude at 8 Months Pregnant

Malika Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Related Gallery