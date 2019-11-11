Malika Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

Pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Malika Haqq revealed the sex of her first baby in an Instagram post on Monday.

The 36-year-old shared a photo showing her growing baby bump and the “pregnancy glow” she’s thankful for.

“It’s A Boy!!!” she wrote. “👶🏽 I’m thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow.”

A second post showed her standing up in a satin navy blue dress by Pretty Little Thing. “I’m with all the blues & happy💙,” she wrote.

Haqq, a close friend of Khloe Kardashian, announced her pregnancy in September. According to multiple reports, the father of her child is her ex-boyfriend, O.T. Genasis.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” she wrote alongside a snap of her holding a positive pregnancy test. “I'm pregnant! "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me."

Kardashian was one of the first to congratulate her pal, sharing that she was “beyond overwhelmed” with the news.

Haqq honored her friendship with Kardashian during an interview with ET in February, during which she explained how the two look after each other.

"I'm able to be a Malika because I have a Khloe. We take care of each other," she said. "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that."

