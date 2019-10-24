Is a brand-new romance blossoming between Maluma and Winnie Harlow?

In recent weeks, the "No Puedo Olvidarte' singer and Victoria's Secret model have been sending flirty, cryptic comments to each other on Instagram that have raised eyebrows and ignited a wave of speculation among their separate legions of fans and followers.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old crooner shared a posted a fun, black-and-white video of himself proudly showcasing his impressive dance moves while shirtless in the gym and, before long, Harlow just had to weigh in on the fun, commenting with a heart-eyes emoji.

Last week, Harlow proudly showcased an ensemble from the Nicki Minaj x Fendi capsule collection, which Maluma responded to with "Okkkk."

However, the post that put fans of both in a tizzy was Harlow's photos at Maluma's Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on Oct. 5, which the crooner wrote beside, "Mamacita 😘." It was at this same show where Maluma and Jennifer Lopez filmed a duet scene for their upcoming movie, Marry Me.

On Oct. 11, the singer posted a shirtless selfie alongside some lyrics to his hit single, "Que Pena," with J Balvin, which led to the 25-year-old model to respond with "oh wow" in the comments section.

Then, last week, Maluma shared a pair of photos in which he's happily posing out on city streets to celebrate amassing a whopping 47 million followers on Instagram. Once again, Harlow voiced her approval with a fire emoji.

But wait, there's more. In early October, Maluma and Harlow were spotted out dancing together at Up&Down, a popular nightclub in NYC.

That outing appears to be one of many because, on Tuesday, the two were spied enjoying a night out at Blend, a Latin restaurant in Long Island City, according to Page Six. However, the outlet's source says they are "just close friends."

For almost a year, Harlow has been romantically linked with Wiz Khalifa, but they appear to have parted ways.

As for Maluma, his current relationship status remains a mystery, but since 2017, he's been linked with Natalia Barulich, a model and DJ. They even have a dog together, an adorable Pomeranian named Julieta, who naturally has her own IG account. Though, the last post that he shared including Natalia arrived in January.

At the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, ET spoke with Maluma about his hectic schedule, where he stated: "I'm always touring, I'm always working every day. It isn't like a regular job, like a lawyer, like they have eight-hours-per-day working. I'm always on the move, you know? So yeah, but I'm, like, trying to think about my priorities, and that's what I've been doing."

When asked at the awards show if he's making time for getaways with Barulich, he responded, "Yeah. And my family, yeah. And my family."

