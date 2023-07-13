Mandy Moore fell victim to a porch pirate recently, when a stroller she ordered for her infant son was stolen. The 39-year-old This Is Us alum and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, caught the moment on a security camera.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an image of the purported thief in action, snagging a large box from in front of a security gate. The image appears to be a video still sent to her from her husband via text message.

"People Are the WORST," she wrote over the image.

"I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went. I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason)," she wrote. "This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of hill to snag them."

The mom of two added a series of angry emojis to the end of her note.

Mandy Moore / Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their second child, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, back in October. The little one joins big brother August Harrison Goldsmith, who was born in February 2021. The siblings are adorably nicknamed Ozzie and Gus.

The newly-minted family of four appears to be settling into their new dynamic beautifully. Just last month, Moore paid loving tribute to Goldsmith on Father's Day.

"You were writing songs about coaching Little League well before we got married so I had *some* inkling that being a Dad was something you would excel at but I truly had no idea just how exceptional and natural you’d be until we were in it," she gushed.

"I marvel at all you bring to the table- your patience, your gentle nature, your willingness to change a diaper or get up with a crying baby without me ever asking or to run around and get in the dirt with a very active toddler at any moment….your ability to get Gus to eat something he’d flat out refused with me or elicit Ozzie’s immediate laughter, your music curation for our boys- which is TOP NOTCH… I could go on and on…." she continued. "I can’t believe we get to do this parenthood journey together. The 3 of us are the luckiest to have you, T. Love you to the moon and Happy Father’s Day!!!"

Earlier this year, Moore went back to work on Peacock's Dr. Death. As ET previously reported, Moore joined the second season of the anthology true-crime series, starring opposite Edgar Ramirez as a celebrated surgeon.

Moore plays Benita Alexander, a reporter "who falls into a whirlwind romance" with Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez), an Italian surgeon known for his research into regenerative medicine. However, it's not long before Alexander uncovers more about him than she could ever imagine.

According to Peacock, the new season will chronicle the career and downfall of Macchiarini, whose innovative operations earned him the nickname, "Miracle Man." However, when Alexander approaches him for a story, she soon learns how far he will go to protect his secrets while a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything into question.

Back in April, Moore celebrated the end of filming by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the show's New York City and Barcelona sets.

"I can't believe I had a 6-week-old baby when I started this job," she mused, offering heartfelt thanks to the cast and crew. "What a ride."

She later switched things up by showing off a bold new hairstyle on Instagram, opting for a dark brunette color and new bangs.

"Bring on the bangs," she teased. "Until I want to grow them out in a week."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis to Educate People on Dry Eye Disease This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mandy Moore Shows Off New Bangs and Bold Color With Hair Makeover

Mandy Moore Speaks Out About Suffering a 'Personal Betrayal'

Mandy Moore Joins Season 2 of 'Dr. Death' Anthology True-Crime Series

Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore Celebrates 'Especially Significant' Baby Shower

Related Gallery