Mandy Moore Is the New Face of Fossil Watches -- See the Pics!

Mandy Moore is the newest ambassador of Fossil!

The This Is Us star announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a campaign pic of her looking naturally beautiful in a black denim jacket, striped top and a gold Hybrid Smartwatch from the accessories brand.

The actress has been solidifying herself as a true style star following her whirlwind tour of Paris Couture Week in July and a consistent lineup of stunning red carpet ensembles. We have a feeling more brands will tap the star for campaigns.

The multi-talented brunette teased her return to music with a studio session earlier this month. Moore wrote, "Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing."

In addition to recording, acting and starring in a new campaign, the star has a lot on her plate!

Peek her campaign ahead as she dishes on how she spends time with family and friends while showing off Fossil's Q Gen 4 Smartwatch.

Watch ET's exclusive interview with Moore.

