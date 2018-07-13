Mandy Moore Teases Her Return to Music -- See Her in the Studio!

Baby, it's real. Mandy Moore is back in the studio!

It's been nine years since the This Is Us star released an album, and on Friday, fans of the "Candy" singer got a special treat when she announced that she's been working on new music.

"Getting back to it. It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses," Moore wrote on Instagram alongside a snippet of a new song. "No more allowing someone else's insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also - this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday... but still, it’s a start! 🎶"

One day earlier, an Instagram follower asked theA Walk to Remember actress if fans would be getting any new music soon.

"I'm currently trying to figure that one out," Moore honestly replied. "I miss it. I am surrounded by it. Work sure does keep us busy but I want to make it a priority."

Moore released her debut album, So Real, in 1999. In total, she's dropped six LPs, with the most recent, Amanda Leigh, in 2009. While acting has become her No. 1 priority in recent years, she has, however, continued singing in Tangled: The Series, as well as in various episodes of herEmmy-nominated hit drama, This Is Us.

Here's hoping that a new Moore album is on its way soon! For more on the multi-talented star, watch below.

