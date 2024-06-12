Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, are commemorating a very exciting milestone in their young son's life!

The proud parents took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate their baby boy's first birthday, and used the special opportunity to reveal their son's name for the first time.

Ferreira shared an adorable snapshot of herself holding the birthday boy in her arms, in a room filled with blue and light brown balloons, and penned a sweet message -- both in Spanish and translated into English -- dedicated to her son.

"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things..." she wrote, "one of them being the greatest love that exists... being your mother, my son."

"There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day," she continued. "Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"

The couple first shared a look at their son's face in a post to Instagram in March to commemorate his nine-month milestone.

"Happy 9 months. my everything mommy and daddy love you!!!!" read the joint caption accompanying the adorable snapshot, translated from Spanish to English.

The romance between the 55-year-old music icon and the 24-year-old beauty queen sparked speculation following a public outing in Mexico City in 2022.

Confirming their relationship later that year via Instagram with a cozy selfie taken aboard an airplane in March, the couple expressed their wishes for divine blessings in the caption, setting the stage for their journey together.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony attend Fashion Group International's 39th Annual Night of Stars at The Plaza on October 17, 2023 in New York. - Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Their love story progressed swiftly, with the couple announcing their engagement just three months later during a lavish celebration at Miami's Sexy Fish restaurant. The excitement peaked on Jan. 28, 2023, when Ferreira and Anthony exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida.

Anthony, born Marco Antonio Muñiz, is already a father to six other children from previous relationships. He shares daughter Arianna, 30, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Emme and Maximilian, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Despite his monumental success in the entertainment industry, Anthony confessed to CBS Sunday Morning about his one regret: being unable to spend more time as a stay-at-home dad.

"The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time," he shared. "What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way."

