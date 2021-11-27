Shopping

Marc Jacobs Black Friday Sale: Deals You Can Still Shop on Handbags, Sneakers and More

By ETonline Staff
Marc Jacobs 2021 Black Friday Sale
Marc Jacobs

This deal is in the bag -- a Marc Jacobs handbag, that is. The luxury designer brand is still boasting dozens of Black Friday markdowns on stylish handbags and weekender styles, dresses, sneakers, jewelry and accessory pieces, and more.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing Black Friday sale that make for perfect gifts to give (or to keep) this holiday season. Colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy slip dresses are just a few of the items whose prices have been slashed -- and other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. 

Whether you're looking for more product inspiration to add to your Christmas wish list, or you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping for loved ones, you're bound to find the most luxurious goodies still available at Marc Jacobs' Black Friday sale. 

Below, shop a few of our favorite fashion items online that are currently marked down at Marc Jacobs.

The Shutter Crossbody Bag
The Shutter Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Shutter Crossbody Bag
Take 40% off this best-selling crossbody bag from Marc Jacobs.
$335$201
The Messenger Bag
The Messenger Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Messenger Bag
This quilted, nylon bag offers an updated approach to the classic crossbody style.
$195$117
The Multi-Logo Hooded Sweatshirt
The Multi-Logo Hooded Sweatshirt
Marc Jacobs
The Multi-Logo Hooded Sweatshirt
Add some color to your winter wardrobe with this bright Marc Jacobs sweatshirt -- now 40% off.
$125$75
Velour Mini Slip Dress
Velour Mini Slip Dress
Marc Jacobs
Velour Mini Slip Dress
Slip into something sexy at your next holiday party with this sultry Velour Mini Slip Dress from Marc Jacobs.
$350$210
The Snapshot Card Case
The Snapshot Card Case
Marc Jacobs
The Snapshot Card Case
Elevate your holiday shopping style with this color-block card case.
$80$48
The Director Shoulder Bag
The Director Shoulder Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Director Shoulder Bag
Embrace the hunter green accessory trend with this packable shoulder bag style.
$450$270
The Marc Jacobs Trench
The Marc Jacobs Trench
Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs Trench
Step into the wilder side of style in this cheetah-printed trench coat from Marc Jacobs -- now 40% off.
$795$477
The Jogger Marc Jacobs Sneaker
The Jogger Marc Jacobs Sneaker
Marc Jacobs
The Jogger Marc Jacobs Sneaker
Kick up your shoe game with these sporty trainers by Marc Jacobs.
$295$177
The J Link Phone Crossbody
The J Link Phone Crossbody
Marc Jacobs
The J Link Phone Crossbody
Carry your phone and credit cards in style with this compact crossbody bag.
$195$117
The Mini Boho Grind
The Mini Boho Grind
Marc Jacobs
The Mini Boho Grind
Elevate your winter purse game with this sleek and stylish Mini Boho Grind bag.
$350$210
The Small Logo Shopper East West Tote
The Small Logo Shopper East West Tote
Marc Jacobs
The Small Logo Shopper East West Tote
Embrace the colors of the season with this classic logo tote style.
$295$177
Peanuts Marc Jacobs Men's Sweatshirt
Peanuts Marc Jacobs Men's Sweatshirt
Marc Jacobs
Peanuts Marc Jacobs Men's Sweatshirt
It doesn't get more festive than a Snoopy-centric sweatshirt.
$225
The Textured Box Bag
The Textured Box Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Textured Box Bag
Keep it compact and boxy with this bold, square bag from Marc Jacobs.
$425$255
The Metallic Trifold Wallet
The Metallic Trifold Wallet
Marc Jacobs
The Metallic Trifold Wallet
Stay golden with this eye-catching Metallic Trifold Wallet -- now only $145 at Marc Jacobs.
$145
The Tuck Lock Saddle Bag
The Tuck Lock Saddle Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Tuck Lock Saddle Bag
Head into the New Year in style with this structured and cool-colored Tuck Lock Saddle Bag.
$425$255
The Oversized Parka
The Oversized Parka
Marc Jacobs
The Oversized Parka
This parka packs a punch with its voluminous structure and two tone optical effect.
$995$597

