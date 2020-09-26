Shopping

Marc Jacobs Sale: Save Up to 50% on Select Styles of Handbags, Shoes and Clothes

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Marc Jacobs sale
Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

This deal is in the bag: Take up to 50% off select apparel and accessories at the Marc Jacobs sale.

The iconic fashion designer has added new styles to his ongoing online sale -- colorful running shoes, quilted handbags and breezy dresses are just a few items whose prices have been slashed. Other discounted Marc Jacobs bags include crossbody, backpack and tote styles. Shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

The brand has been sharing the amazing work-from-home outfits of its team on social media. And while we love all-day loungewear, photos like these are inspiring us to put on a pretty fall dress and some makeup.

Below, shop our favorite fashion items online at the Marc Jacobs sale.

Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs
Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs

The Logo Shopper East-West Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs is made with coated leather and features a debossed logo with top handles. This tote bag comes in seven different colors, as well.

REGULARLY $335

Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs
Small Nomad Crossbody Bag
Marc Jacobs

This Marc Jacobs Small Nomad Crossbody Bag is made in nylon with a zip closure and an adjustable crossbody strap.

REGULARLY $250

The Disco Dress
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Disco Dress
Marc Jacobs
The Disco Dress
Marc Jacobs

The Disco Dress by Marc Jacobs is striped nylon and metallic jersey mini dress with a pussycat bow and buttons on the shoulder.

REGULARLY $350

The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs
The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet
Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Spray Paint Zip Top Multi Wallet is made of Saffiano leather. This chic wallet features include card slots, ID window in the back and an interior key ring.

REGULARLY $120

The Large Backpack DTM
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack DTM
Marc Jacobs
The Large Backpack DTM
Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs The Large Backpack is a lightweight backpack with two zipper pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.

REGULARLY $225

The Studded Mouse Shoe
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Studded Mouse Shoe
Marc Jacobs
The Studded Mouse Shoe
Marc Jacobs

The Studded Mouse Shoe by Marc Jacobs is made with suede leather with studs.

REGULARLY $375

The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Vanity Bag
Marc Jacobs

One cute bag, two stylish straps.

REGULARLY $495

The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs
The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs
The Victorian Boot
Marc Jacobs

We didn't know we needed to add these Marc Jacobs shoes to our footwear collection until we laid eyes on them -- it was love at first sight.

REGULARLY $550

The Jogger
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs The Jogger
Marc Jacobs
The Jogger
Marc Jacobs

Brand new designer running shoes are the ultimate form of workout motivation.

REGULARLY $295

The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs
The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs
The Glam Sweater
Marc Jacobs

Not all stripes are created equal. Cashmere plus metallic details glam up this sweater.

REGULARLY $350

