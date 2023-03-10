It's time to fill out your brackets and make some predictions because the madness is coming this weekend. Ahead of March Madness 2023 kicking off, here's everything you need to know to get ready for the men's NCAA college basketball tournament.

Stand-outs Marcus Sasser from the Houston Cougars, Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks or Zach Edey from Purdue are poised to make history. Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is about to break "Pistol" Pete Maravich's long-held scoring record. And we can't lie, half the fun is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. And somehow it's just as fun when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket.

From Selection Sunday to the Final Four and the National Championship game, we've got you covered on how to watch the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games online.

When and where is March Madness happening?

One of the biggest events in college sports, March Madness starts with Selection Sunday on March 12, and the First Four tip-off a few days later with the first game of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, March 14. The games will be played around the country with the Final Four teams going head to head at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How to watch March Madness without cable

Those hooked up to cable can view most of the Sunday Selection and NCAA games on CBS, with some of the tournament games also broadcasting on TBS, TNT and TruTV.

If you want access to all the basketball games online, that's happening on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu begins streaming with Sunday Selection and their live coverage won't stop until the nail-biting March Madness Championship Game ends. Both Sling and Hulu are not just sharing the men's games, they're also streaming the fast-paced women's tournament too.

Which teams are participating in NCAA March Madness?

There will be 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in the NCAA March Madness tournament. These teams and schools will be finalized on Selection Sunday, March 12. We have some ideas of who will likely make it to the tournament.

Bracket expert Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is predicting that Alabama, Houston, Purdue and Kansas will be first seeds in their regions. And we can expect the usuals like Duke, Gonzaga, UCLA, Baylor, Texas, Kansas State and Marquette making it far into the tournament.

But like any March Madness fan knows, you never truly know what will happen during this championship tournament. Watch it all go down from home with Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Get Sling TV

Get Hulu Live TV

How to watch March Madness for free

There are two ways you could watch the games free of charge.

The first way has an initial investment, but if you own a TV, you can get an indoor television antenna. This antenna would likely pick up the CBS signal since it is a free broadcast channel. Again, they aren't airing all the games, but you would be able to catch several of the major ones.

If there are specific games you want to watch that will air on CBS, Paramount+ does offer a free seven-day trial to new users. Keep in mind that this will not give you access to the entire NCAA March Madness tournament. Because the men's basketball tournament takes place over three weeks, you run the chance of missing out on the fun if your team progresses.

ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Get the Free Trial

