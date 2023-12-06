Margaret Qualley is having a blast in her sweet romance with husband Jack Antonoff.

The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new film Poor Things, held at DGA Theater in New York City on Wednesday, where she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith.

Qualley was all smiles as she posed for pics, and gleefully addressed how she feels about married life with her musician hubby.

"I absolutely love it, yeah!" Qualley said, beaming. "It's the best."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The actress and the Bleachers rocker tied the knot on Aug. 19 in New Jersey, during a star-studded affair that included Midnights songstress Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and more.

Qualley announced her engagement to the songwriter back in May 2022 in a sweet Instagram post.

"Oh I love him!" Qualley captioned a series of pics in which she has her arms draped around Antonoff's neck, showing off her beautiful engagement ring. The post was flooded with well wishes from Qualley's friends and fans, with actress Dianna Agron writing, "CONGRATULATIONS."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021 but didn't go public with their romance until they stepped out together at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley shared an intimate pic from the couple's fashion-forward date night on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, Qualley also opened up about her role in director Yorgos Lanthimos' new dark fantasy comedy Poor Things, in which she appears opposite Emma Stone.

"It was just awesome to watch her," Qualley said of working with the Oscar winner. "And I was so in and out on this movie -- I just came in for a few days. So I was kind of just trying to be a sponge and soak up as much of the world and what she was doing."

"I had a blast," she added. "It was really fun."

Poor Things -- which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbot and Jerrod Carmichael -- hits theaters Dec. 8.

