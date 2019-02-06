Margot Robbie's Younger Brother Cameron Makes Runway Debut

Looks like good looks and stardom run in the family!

Margot Robbie's younger brother, Cameron Robbie, made his runway debut during the David Jones fall/winter season launch fashion show at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Australia, on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old model and actor wore two outfits during the "Art of Living" event. One look featured the newcomer in navy slacks with a light blue and brown printed button-up shirt and beige sneakers. For the second ensemble, Cameron walked the catwalk in a gray plaid vest and blazer with a white T-shirt, navy slacks and black dress shoes.

While Cameron has been landing modeling gigs, the Australia native's main goal is to be an actor just like his big sis. He's even shared the screen with Margot when he had a small role in I.C.U., a 2009 film which she starred in.

“My focus has always been acting,” he said in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and that’s been my main focus.”

Margot, on her end, is at the top of her game! The Oscar-nominated actress has a slew of projects in the works, including Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in which she portrays Sharon Tate as well as the untitled Roger Ailes film.

Just last week, she also shared the first teaser for the highly anticipated villain flick Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

