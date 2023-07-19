Mariah Carey is performing with her kids! The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her performing the viral TikTok dance to her 2008 song, "Touch My Body," with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Wearing a denim crop top and matching jeans, Carey's hairdresser and makeup artist start the dance, before her tweens join in. The singer herself gets into the fun last, expertly performing the viral moves.

"Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol," she captioned the post.

While Monroe and Moroccan are Carey's only kids, Cannon is dad to several more children. He shares 1-year-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi; 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, along with 8-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 10 months, with LaNisha Cole; Halo Marie, 7 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott.

During an April appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Cannon spoke about Monroe and Moroccan being the oldest kids of the big brood.

"At this point, they enjoy it. They have fun and they're the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?" he said. "It's my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we're having real conversations. Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

While speaking on The Jason Lee Show the next month, Cannon shared how Carey feels about the situation.

"She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" he said. "She's like, 'As long as you don't bring none of that bulls**t to the Manor of Carey.' Like, she lives in her own world, nothing can infiltrate that stuff. When we talk daily, she's just checking on my spirit."

