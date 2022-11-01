With November comes the official start of the holiday season and Mariah Carey is taking her love for Christmas up a notch this year. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer is getting the Christmas spirit flowing in the form of her first children's book. Today, Carey released her highly-anticipated picture book, The Christmas Princess, which is finally available on Amazon — and it makes for a great holiday present.

"The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages!" Carey shared in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or “others”, striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."

The Christmas Princess Amazon The Christmas Princess Follow little Mariah on her journey for a peaceful, joy-filled holiday season in this children's book inspired by Mariah Carey's childhood, co-written by Michaela Angela Davis and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi. $16 Buy Now

A mother of two children, Moroccan and Monroe, Carey brings her unique perspective and storytelling talents to her first book for kids. The Christmas Princess was written by Carey herself, along with Michaela Angela Davis and illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. While this festive storybook is Mariah's first children's book, it is Carey's second collaboration with Davis, who co-wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey in 2020 — also available on Amazon.

For more holiday gift ideas, check out our guide to children's books written by celebrities. The list includes Meghan Markle, Channing Tatum, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Makes 'Honey' Music Video Parody With Her Twins

Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens and Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

The 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season

The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift

Shop Amazon's Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022

Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts For the Holidays

15 Relaxing Gift Ideas for Making the Holidays a Little Less Stressful