Mariah Carey Teases Music Video Premiere of 'With You' on ET

Mariah Carey is gearing up for her next music video!

The pop diva and mother of two took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease her upcoming music video for "With You" -- which will premiere exclusively on ET.

Carey strikes a fierce pose from inside a car in the black-and-white pic, staring into the camera from the driver's seat with one hand draped over the steering wheel. "Watch the exclusive video premiere of WITH YOU tonight on @entertainmenttonight at 7:30pm ET! #WithYou 💕," the singer wrote alongside the sexy shot. Carey also posted the photo to her Twitter and Facebook.

Carey sang "With You" for the first time on TV in a stunning performance at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The single dropped earlier this month.

Check back to ETonline at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT for the full music video, and tune into ET tonight for more.

