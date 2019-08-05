Mariah Carey Writes and Records the Theme Song for ‘mixed-ish’
Mimi is bringing melodies to mixed-ish!
Mariah Carey has written, produced and recorded the theme song for the new black-ish spin-off, mixed-ish. The song, entitled, “In the Mix,” will debut on the show’s series premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Calling herself a “fan” of black-ish, Carey notes that her background led her to want to be involved in the mixed-ish theme song.
“As a biracial woman in the entertainment industry, there was no way I did not want to be a part of mixed-ish, especially after seeing the pilot, which I loved,” she says in a release. “I could not be more honored and proud to be writing and performing ‘In the Mix’ for Kenya [Barris] and the show.”
The spin-off series follows Tracee Ellis Ross’ black-ish character, Rainbow, as she grows up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.
The series stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony, and Arica Himmel as Rainbow.
Mixed-ish premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
