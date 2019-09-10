Marie Osmond is opening up about a dark period in her life.

On Monday's season premiere episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old co-host revealed that she was "shamed" after her son, Michael, died by suicide back in 2010.

"I've been shamed before. You know, if you take the topic of shame, you can say what you want about me, but when they start attacking your children or your family or those type of things, I think this world is in to too much of this shaming thing," the mother of eight said.

"For example, when my son died, I chose to go to work a week after his funeral," she continued of Michael, who was one five children that Osmond adopted with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. "And the people were so cruel, because of me choosing to show my children they had to keep living... It hurt my children more than anything that they would go through that."

Osmond also experienced public shaming for attending her daughter, Jessica's, recent nuptials to her wife, Sara.

"Another thing recently is my daughter is gay, and I went to her wedding. She just got married. And people were shaming me because of supporting my daughter," Osmond shared. "And, you know, the thing is, is that you should never shame anyone... and I think especially for loving your child. Never you should shame someone."

Osmond's reveal of her personal struggles came on her very first episode of co-hosting The Talk, which she joined following Sara Gilbert's departure at the end of the last season. Back in May, Osmond, who's set to end her and brother Donny Osmond's Las Vegas residency in November, told ET's Kevin Frazier that she viewed her new role on the talk show as "a gift."

"From the crew, the staff, the ladies are fantastic, there is no drama. Everybody is there full of love and work ethic and we're going to bring it," Osmond said of working on the series. "... I think I am going to enjoy this life. That's really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a change, which will be a beautiful thing. See my grandkids and I can do other projects."

"The thing that I love about all of them is we are all different, but we are a family," she added. "We respect each other's opinions, we listen to each other's ideas and everybody is good with that and supportive of each other. And really, it's just fun. We laugh a lot, it's just great."

