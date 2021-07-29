Marilyn Manson has filed court documents to dismiss Esmé Bianco's claims of sexual abuse, assault and battery, and human trafficking.

The 52-year-old singer (real name: Brian Warner) alleges in the new court docs obtained by ET that Bianco's allegations are "untrue, meritless, and a key component of a coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs, who are cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement." Manson's legal team also argues that the claims are past the statute of limitations and as a result, should be dismissed.

ET reported back in April that Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson for alleged sexual abuse, assault and battery, and human trafficking

"As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors," Bianco said in a statement. "But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me."

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," she continued. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

Manson has previously denied allegations of abuse and violence that were made against him by several ex-girlfriends, beginning with Evan Rachel Wood's claims, which she first posted publicly in February, in which she accused the singer of "horrifically" abusing her while they were together.

Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

ET confirmed in mid-February that amid multiple allegations of abuse and battery leveled by several women, police are looking into alleged incidents of domestic violence involving the rocker.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marilyn Manson Is Released From Custody After Turning Himself In

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Accuser for Sexual Abuse

Marilyn Manson's Former Assistant Sues for Sexual Assault and Battery

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiance Marilyn Manson of 'Horrific Abuse' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery