It was something of a Marvel night for Marisa Tomei at this year's Tony Awards, where she was one of a number of franchise stars -- including Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson -- who were in attendance at the star-studded show.

The actress, who plays Aunt May to Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the latest iteration of the Spider-Man franchise, spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, where she teased how the characters relationships change in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As fans of Spider-Man: Homecoming remember, the movie ends with Aunt May inadvertently discovering Peter's secret identity as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, and Tomei says that the revelation will play a role in their connection in the new installment.

"I think they were always in it together anyway," Tomei shared. "I think in a certain way she's more protective of him, but also very very proud of him. And also aligned with his mission."

The new Spider-Man film sees the titular hero take a school trip to Europe with his friends and classmates where he's recruited by Nick Fury (Jackson) to help stop a world-destroying threat, and teams up with Mysterio (Gyllenhaal), an appropriately mysterious figure who is a master of illusion.

Tomei also opened up about her involvement in the recent re-staging of the iconic Norman Lear sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons as part of the TV special Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

The actress, who brilliantly recreated the role of Edith Bunker, said she had a wonderful time performing live, and hopes the series continues.

"I think you could keep going through the Norman Lear shows, like Maude, one of my favorites, and Good Times, another classic," Tomei shared. "They could do a lot of different kind of live shows."

She also addressed the viral moment in which Jamie Foxx, who played George Jefferson, broke character entirely by flubbing a line and hilariously broke the fourth wall.

"I felt a sense of relief when that happened," Tomei admitted with a laugh. "It was like, 'Oh right, now we all know. We don't have to pretend like this isn't happening right now.'"

Check out the video below for more on this year's Tony Awards. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 2.

