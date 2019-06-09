Tina Fey and Jake Gyllenhaal presented the first award of the night at this year's Tony Awards and showed exactly how comedy banter by awards show presenters should work.

Taking the stage seconds after host James Corden's larger-than-life musical monologue and tribute to Broadway, the pair showed off their flawless deadpan timing.

"We are here to present the first award of the night, Worst Actor in a Musical," Fey said. "I'm sorry, I read that wrong."

"All kidding aside, my fiancee and I- " Gyllenhaal said, nodding toward Fey and then looking around in confusion at the audience's laughter. "We're here to present the award for Best Featured Actress in a Play."

Fey, however, explained that she doesn't understand why, in this day and age, the Tony Awards are still separating their categories by gender.

"I've said it for years, there should just be two acting categories: Humans and puppets," Fey said. "You know, it takes eight guys to operate Bryan Cranston. How is that fair?"

"I can't compete with that," Gyllenhaal said, shaking his head.

It was a cute, funny, weird presentation that showed off both of the stars' strengths and didn't overstay its welcome. Other awards shows could take note.

The award ended up going to Celia Keenan-Bolger for her role in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

