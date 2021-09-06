Mark Ronson Marries Meryl Streep's Daughter, Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson has married actress Grace Gummer. The musician shared the big news and a photo of the big day on Instagram.

Ronson and Gummer, the 35-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, got engaged in June. On Saturday, he shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of their nuptials.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he wrote alongside the picture of the two smiling and holding hands on their wedding day. "And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married) 📸 @brigittelacombe."

This is the second marriage for both. Ronson was married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011-2018. He was also engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003. Meanwhile, Gummer was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn. The two tied the knot in 2019, but separated after 42 days together. Gummer filed for divorce in March 2020.

In June, Ronson revealed that he and Gummer shared their first kiss while listening to Tame Impala's InnerSpeaker album during an episode of The FADER Uncovered podcast.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he joked. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record."

