Iron Man got three of his own movies, as did Captain America. Thor has his own trilogy, too, with a fourth film on the way. Black Widow is, at long last, fronting her own solo outing. Even Hawkeye is getting a Disney+ series. So where's Hulk's movie?

Admittedly, 2008's The Incredible Hulk -- which stars Edward Norton as the big green guy -- is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Bruce Banner hasn't headlined his own movie since Mark Ruffalo took over and perfected the part. He will, though, if Ruffalo has his way.

"There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting," he told Variety. Thus far, the actor has portrayed both Banner and his emerald-hued alter ego over five MCU films, most recently in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

"We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers," Ruffalo teased. "It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

While that all seems very early days, we could be seeing Hulk onscreen again sooner rather than later. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that She-Hulk is coming to Disney+ in her own streaming series, and Ruffalo confirmed there have been talks of his Hulk appearing too.

"There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She-Hulk," he said, though added a disclaimer that it is not a "done deal." "If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That's all there is on the table."

She-Hulk centers on Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who inherits his ability to Hulk out and thus, fights crime in the courtroom by day and as a superhero by night. After the series was announced, ET asked Ruffalo if he'd dream casted the role yet, to which he said, "I mean, Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk!"

