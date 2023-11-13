Marlon Wayans Shares His Oldest Child Is Transgender

Marlon Wayans has revealed that his eldest child, Kai Wayans, is transgender.

The White Chicks actor shared the news that Kai, formerly known as Amai Wayans, now identifies publicly as a transgender male during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.

In the episode, the 51-year-old comedian discussed what he called a personal "transition" when it comes to being a parent to a transgender child.

"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," Wayans said. "My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition."

Wayans told the podcast hosts he also tackles the topic in his new comedy special and hopes that it helps other parents who are in the same position.

"Not his … their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” the actor continued.