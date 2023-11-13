Marlon Wayans Shares His Oldest Child Is Transgender

Wayans revealed that he is now the proud father to a transgender son, Kai Wayans.
Marlon Wayans has revealed that his eldest child, Kai Wayans, is transgender.
The White Chicks actor shared the news that Kai, formerly known as Amai Wayans, now identifies publicly as a transgender male during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.
In the episode, the 51-year-old comedian discussed what he called a personal "transition" when it comes to being a parent to a transgender child.
"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son," Wayans said. "My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition."
Wayans told the podcast hosts he also tackles the topic in his new comedy special and hopes that it helps other parents who are in the same position.
"Not his … their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” the actor continued.
Wayans shares Kai, 23, and son Shawn, 21, with his ex, Angelica Zachary.
He said that while he may not have the language down-pat yet, he is trying his best to be an ally for his son.
"They know, they know I love them. They see me try and they’re like, 'I'm happy,'" Wayans said.
"I gotta respect their wishes," the comic shared. "And as a parent I just want my kids to be free — free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves."
"The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence," Wayans shared. "So if they can't get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f**k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?"
Just one day after telling the world about Kai, Wayans took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with his children and share his pride for his "squad."
"Squad… so proud of the off spring. Wayans for life!" the comedian wrote.
