Congratulations, Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico!

The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Mila Rose, on Jan. 12, ET has learned.

“Our little peanut Mila Rose made her debut three weeks early on 1/12/19 at 3:34 a.m., weighing four pounds and 14 ounces,” the proud parents tell ET in a statement. “We never knew we could love someone so much! She is perfect in every way. Holding her for the first time was the most amazing surreal moment of my life. Watching Anthony take care of her makes me love him even more. He’s already an amazing daddy. We can’t wait to show this sweet little baby girl the world.”

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico

Petta and D'Amico, who appeared on the fifth season of the Lifetime reality show, tied the knot in August of 2016. The pair then announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in August of 2018.

"We’re pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone," the expectant mom wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together. We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world. We can't wait for this next journey in our lives to begin! 👶🏼."

In November, the twosome revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. "We’re having a Girl! As her Dad I feel like it’s my duty to buy her first pair of shoes. I don’t exactly know why I feel this but maybe it’s because I know her and her Mom will eventually fill our house with shoes so I want her first pair to be from me. How’d I do?" Petta wrote alongside a pic of tiny pink Converse.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

