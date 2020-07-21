Martha Stewart Slays Instagram With Gorgeous Pool Day Selfie

Martha Stewart is enjoying the summer heat! The 78-year-old star took to social media on Tuesday to give followers a glimpse at her pool fun.

Wearing a swimsuit and makeup, the media personality snapped a selfie while enjoying a swim in her 30-year-old pool.

“My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day!” she captioned the photo. “When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line.”

“I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles,” she continued. “After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!”

Following her swim, Stewart headed out for lunch with her bestie, noting that she wore a mask for the excursion.

“Reunion with lunch with best friend @charlottebeers_ and her daughter Lisa,” she captioned a photo of pizza. “Masks of course which were removed to eat the bounty of summer.”

The lifestyle guru previously wowed at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February, looking stunning in a black mini dress.

Stewart isn’t the only celebrity splashing around during quarantine. Pregnant musician, Ciara, shared a black-and-white snap highlighting her burgeoning baby bump as she kneeled in a pool over the weekend.

Friends actress, Courtney Cox, also soaked up the sun over the weekend, posting a video, in reverse, on Instagram which showed her leaping into the pool.

See more on celebrities hitting the pool below.

