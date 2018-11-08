It takes two!

Though Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have receded from the spotlight in recent years, the fashion designers are still as chic as ever. The 32-year-old twins appeared at WSJ Magazine’s 2018 Innovator Awards in New York City on Wednesday night looking fierce and sticking to the basics in black-and-white ensembles.

Ashley rocked a flowing white dress and black heels, while Mary-Kate sported an equally long black number with red snakeskin boots.

Both ladies wore neutral makeup and kept their long blonde hair down and wavy. Though their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, has gone on to have a career on the big screen and is best known for her role in the Avengers movies, the twins have mostly stayed out of the spotlight since childhood, accepting a handful of acting roles and focusing on their fashion brand, The Row.

The sisters opened up to WSJ Magazine back in August, describing their relationship as a “marriage.”

