Mary-Kate Olsen has officially filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in New York after the state lifted its moratorium on nonessential and nonemergency court filings, ET has learned.

Lawyers for the designer and former actress were among the first people filing paperwork Monday morning when the eight-week moratorium came to an end, according to the New York Daily News, which first reported the story.

The actress first tried to file for divorce from her estranged husband April 17, but was informed New York courts were not accepting divorce filings -- other than emergencies -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, earlier this month, Olsen filed a request for an emergency order to petition for divorce, which was subsequently denied on May 14 by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz. The judge ruled the proceedings would not move forward after deciding "it was not an essential matter."

Olsen claimed in her request for an emergency order that Sarkozy was trying to force her out of their New York City apartment. Olsen reportedly alleged that her attorneys got an email from Sarkozy's lawyers giving her a May 18 deadline to move out of the place. She also claimed that Sarkozy terminated their lease without her knowledge, and that she's asked him to give her until May 30.

Sarkozy -- the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former President of France -- and Olsen married in November 2015, three years after they started dating.

A source told ET last Thursday that the two were simply at different places in their lives. The source added that, despite some speculation, the breakup didn't happen because the 50-year-old French banker wished Olsen was a stay-at-home wife.

"Olivier was very attracted to Mary-Kate’s ambition and success," the source said. "He very much respects her work ethic and is beyond proud of everything she has ever accomplished. Her career is a big part of who she is, and he never would want to change who she is."

However, the source added that Sarkozy is simply at a different point in his life now: “He has worked incredibly hard his whole career and is now at a point where he wants to slow down and enjoy his life.”

