Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are celebrating their sweet love!

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor marked his 12th wedding anniversary with his wife.

"thank you #happyanniversary," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

Alongside the sweet note was a picture of McConaughey holding Alves' face as he leans in to kiss her on the forehead.

McConaughey, 54, and Alves, 41, met in a nightclub in 2006. The pair got engaged on Christmas Day 2011. The following year, the couple tied the knot during a three-day celebration in Austin Texas.

Together, McConaughey and Alves are parents to Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.

In 2022, Alves spoke with ET and revealed that she and McConaughey have trouble remembering their wedding date -- and reflected on the hilarious moment when they both got it wrong.

"Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage," Alves admitted at the time. "We go back and forth all the time."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves got married in 2012. - Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, 'No, you got the date wrong.' And he goes, 'No, you got the date wrong,'" Alves recalled. "We're going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I'm looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there -- I started cracking up so bad -- it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are parents of three kids. - Amy E. Price/Getty Images

In April, the Pantalones tequila founders had a rare evening out with their three children. The pair hit the carpet at the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

For more on the couple, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: