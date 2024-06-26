Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are getting into the summer spirit. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram to share a hilarious look at how they're spending the warmer months.

In the pic, McConaughey, 54, stands behind a grill wearing a shirt and an apron, but nothing on his bottom half. For her part, Alves wears only a button-up shirt, covering her bare lower half with the grill.

"Tan lines and grill marks," the couple captioned the photo, which was an ad for their Pantalones tequila company.

The brand shared the same shot on Instagram, writing in the caption, "For those who like their cocktails well done."

Back in January, the couple appeared on the Your Mama's Kitchen podcast and jokingly revealed how tequila has helped them navigate their more than decade-long marriage.

"What did you learn in the kitchen about how to have conflict and how to de-escalate that?" host Michele Norris asked the pair.

"Pour another glass of tequila," Alves, 41, quipped, a sentiment her husband was quick to agree with.

"Pour another glass of tequila is helpful," McConaughey said. "Go and get something sweet. Sweet food can de-escalate some things."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves pose together. - Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

McConaughey and Alves are certainly doing something right as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary earlier this month. In a joint Instagram post in honor of the milestone, the parents of three -- Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11 -- looked happy as could be as McConaughey kissed Alves on the forehead.

"Thank you #happyanniversary," they wrote alongside the pic.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

