Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered if Perry was "seething" during the reunion when Aniston and Schwimmer came clean about crushing on each other.
"I was like, 'Was Matthew seething with anger on the set of the reunion hearing about this unrequited love?'" Cunningham wondered. The short answer, not at all.
"Oh, I knew. I knew," Perry said. "Yeah, no, I knew what was going on. And eventually my crush dissipated."
Perry, who played the hilarious Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom, opened up about what it was like working alongside Aniston when he had a crush on her.
"At first it was like, she would walk in, I'd be like, 'Hey, good to see you.' And I'd go to my dressing room and just go, 'Oh, I'll never, I'll never be able to be with her,'" he said. "But how can you not have a crush on Jennifer Aniston, you know? But I did at one point just go, 'All right, that's enough.'"
During the Friends reunion in 2021, the friends admitted to having a crush on each other but respecting boundaries.
"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer admitted, to which Aniston replied, "It was reciprocated."
"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. So and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."
While promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry told ABC News' Diane Sawyer about crushing on his co-stars, specifically Aniston.
Perry told Sawyer that the pair had met prior to filming the show. He recalled asking Aniston out on a date, and she turned him down and suggested that they just be friends. However, that didn’t stop him from admiring her on set.
"'I was like, 'Is three seconds too long?'" he said about the moments he would have on set with Aniston. "And then I write in the gratitude part about her letting me do that."
