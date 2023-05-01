Shopping

May the 4th Be With You: The 15 Best Star Wars Day Deals on Amazon Right Now

By Wesley Horvath
Best Amazon Star Wars Day Deals
Disney+

Star Wars Day is almost here on May 4, so get ready for the Star Wars memes, movies, and merch everywhere. Before you settle in to rewatch your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, you might want to check out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and a ton of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt with Luke Skywalker on it or an Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop, or a Mother's Day Gift for the Star Wars mom in your life, the retailer has a Star Wars Day deal for it.

Shop Star Wars Day Deals

Keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon. And, don't forget to check out Amazon's Lego Star Wars deals, as well as our Star Wars Day Gift Guide. May the 4th be with you. 

Shop Toys and Collectibles

STAR WARS Force Link 2.0 Tie Fighter & Tie Fighter Pilot Figure
STAR WARS Force Link 2.0 Tie Fighter & Tie Fighter Pilot Figure
Amazon
STAR WARS Force Link 2.0 Tie Fighter & Tie Fighter Pilot Figure

A highly-rated Tie Fighter that allows you to recreate adventures from the Star Wars Galaxy featuring bluetooth technology that allows for interactive social play.

$40$36
Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition
Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition
Amazon
Hasbro Clue Game: Star Wars Edition

Choose your favorite character either Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or C-3PO to find Darth Vader's next target in this Star Wars version of a classic game.

$70$40
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures. 

$50$40
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2
Amazon
Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2

Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2, otherwise, the Jawas might get him. 

$20$12
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Hooded Ahsoka
Funko Pop Hooded Ahsoka
Amazon
Funko Pop 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' - Hooded Ahsoka

This adorable Funko Pop bobblehead of Ahsoka Tano comes equipped with dual sabers. 

$13$10
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Kit
Amazon
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship

If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Star Wars Day.

$170$160

Apparel and Accessories

Star Wars Yoda Best Mom Hearts Mother's Day T-Shirt
Star Wars Yoda Best Mom Hearts Mother's Day T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Yoda Best Mom Hearts Mother's Day T-Shirt

For the mom in your life who loves Star Wars, this Yoda t-shirt would make the best Mother's Day gift.

$23$20
STAR WARS Darth Vader Leadership Motivational Poster Mens T-Shirt
STAR WARS Darth Vader Leadership Motivational Poster Mens T-Shirt
Amazon
STAR WARS Darth Vader Leadership Motivational Poster Mens T-Shirt

If you want to get a good laugh out of people, wear this shirt. This men's shirt will make a great gift to all the men in your life.

$40$15
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Men's Fleece Sweatpants

Stylish jogger pants that will give you all day comfort whether you are working out or lounging around.

$28$27
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Boys Zip-Pocket Fleece Jogger Pants
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Boys Zip-Pocket Fleece Jogger Pants
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Marvel Star Wars Boys Zip-Pocket Fleece Jogger Pants

If you have toddlers who love Star Wars or Disney in general, choose for any of the eight designs in this joggers.

$23$18
Star Wars Darth Vader/Stormtrooper Argyle Socks
Star Wars Darth Vader/Stormtrooper Argyle Socks
Amazon
Star Wars Darth Vader/Stormtrooper Argyle Socks

Whether you buy these for yourself or someone else, these Star Wars socks make the perfect gift.

$20$10

Home and Kitchen

TOSCANA Star Wars Death Star Circo Charcuterie Board Set
TOSCANA Star Wars Death Star Circo Charcuterie Board Set
Amazon
TOSCANA Star Wars Death Star Circo Charcuterie Board Set

If you're going on a picnic or hosting a game night with friends, pull out this cheese board and knife set if you want to impress.

$55$40
Star Wars Classic Vehicles Spray and Stick Removable Wall Mural
Star Wars Classic Vehicles Spray and Stick Removable Wall Mural
Amazon
Star Wars Classic Vehicles Spray and Stick Removable Wall Mural

Decorate a bedroom or home office with this 10.5 ft. x 6 ft Star Wars themed removable sticker. Choose for any of the six different pictures.

$162$69
Northwest Star Wars: The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves
Star Wars The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves
Amazon
Northwest Star Wars: The Mandalorian Youth Throw Blanket with Sleeves

Snag this Mandalorian throw blanket with sleeves at 25% off, so your little ones can cozy up on the sofa and watch all their favorite Star Wars movie and TV scenes.

$40$35
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker
Bitty Boomers Star Wars Book of Boba Fett Mini Speaker
Amazon
Bitty Boomers 'Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett' Mini Speaker

If those on your list are Book of Boba Fett fans, they'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.

$20$7

