May the 4th Be With You: The 15 Best Star Wars Day Deals on Amazon Right Now
Star Wars Day is almost here on May 4, so get ready for the Star Wars memes, movies, and merch everywhere. Before you settle in to rewatch your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, you might want to check out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals.
To celebrate May the Fourth, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and a ton of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt with Luke Skywalker on it or an Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop, or a Mother's Day Gift for the Star Wars mom in your life, the retailer has a Star Wars Day deal for it.
Keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon. And, don't forget to check out Amazon's Lego Star Wars deals, as well as our Star Wars Day Gift Guide. May the 4th be with you.
Shop Toys and Collectibles
A highly-rated Tie Fighter that allows you to recreate adventures from the Star Wars Galaxy featuring bluetooth technology that allows for interactive social play.
Choose your favorite character either Luke, Leia, Han, Chewbacca, R2-D2, or C-3PO to find Darth Vader's next target in this Star Wars version of a classic game.
Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures.
Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2, otherwise, the Jawas might get him.
This adorable Funko Pop bobblehead of Ahsoka Tano comes equipped with dual sabers.
If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set on Star Wars Day.
Apparel and Accessories
For the mom in your life who loves Star Wars, this Yoda t-shirt would make the best Mother's Day gift.
If you want to get a good laugh out of people, wear this shirt. This men's shirt will make a great gift to all the men in your life.
Stylish jogger pants that will give you all day comfort whether you are working out or lounging around.
If you have toddlers who love Star Wars or Disney in general, choose for any of the eight designs in this joggers.
Whether you buy these for yourself or someone else, these Star Wars socks make the perfect gift.
Home and Kitchen
If you're going on a picnic or hosting a game night with friends, pull out this cheese board and knife set if you want to impress.
Decorate a bedroom or home office with this 10.5 ft. x 6 ft Star Wars themed removable sticker. Choose for any of the six different pictures.
Snag this Mandalorian throw blanket with sleeves at 25% off, so your little ones can cozy up on the sofa and watch all their favorite Star Wars movie and TV scenes.
If those on your list are Book of Boba Fett fans, they'll love this Boba Fett Bluetooth speaker. They can also use it to listen to their favorite songs or explore a galaxy far far away with an immersive audiobook. We suggest some Star Wars-themed titles like Leia written by Claudia Gray or Star Wars: Aftermath authored by Chuck Wendig.
