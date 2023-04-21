Star Wars Day is almost here, so get ready for the Star Wars memes, movies, and merch everywhere. Before you settle in to rewatch your favorite intergalactic trio take on the dark side of the Force, you might want to check out Amazon's special Star Wars Day deals.

To celebrate May the Fourth, Amazon has unleashed a ton of deals on Star Wars products including toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and a ton of home essentials. Whether you're looking for a t-shirt with Luke Skywalker on it or an Ahsoka Tano Funko Pop, the retailer has a Star Wars Day deal for it.

Shop Star Wars Day Deals

Keep scrolling to see the best Star Wars Day deals at Amazon. And, don't forget to check out Amazon's Lego Star Wars deals, as well as our Star Wars Day Gift Guide. May the 4th be with you.

Shop Toys and Collectibles

Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Amazon Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 Get on board with the retro Y2K accessory trend and help your Tamagotchi R2-D2 learn new skills and tricks at the same time. But don't forget about R2-D2, otherwise, the Jawas might get him. $20 $12 Shop Now

Apparel and Accessories

Home and Kitchen

