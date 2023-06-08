DeVon Franklin is still healing after his divorce from Meagan Good. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show posted on Thursday, the film producer opens up about his mental health since the couple ended their relationship and shared his feelings on Good's rumored relationship with Jonathan Majors.

"Healing. Mentally, I'm doing much better," Franklin shares. "But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know? I mean, there are nights [where] I'm crying myself to sleep. You know, there are moments when I've been angry, but I've allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience, when I'm not facing what I'm feeling, then I'm trying to find something else to help me get through the pain."

Franklin filed for divorce from Good on Dec. 21 in an L.A. courthouse. According to legal docs, obtained by ET, the date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." The actress and the Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.

When asked if he regretted writing his book with Good, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love published in 2015, Franklin dismisses the notion, noting that beyond the book's premise still being helpful to someone, a change in perspective or circumstances doesn't erase their reason for writing it.

"The value of delayed gratification is always going to be a message that's gonna help somebody. And we put that message into the world from a place of love, and that's where we were," he shares. "And I think that's the challenge with life, to look in the rear view instead of the front view."

Franklin revealed that he and Good still talk, sharing that "the love for us has not gone away. It's just changed form."

In regard to Good's rumored romance with Majors, which first made headlines in May, Franklin says he bears no ill will toward his ex-wife or her alleged beau. "She's happy, that's a blessing," he tells the Breakfast Club hosts. "If I had that [ill will], whatever I'm putting out, that's what's coming back. So I'm not putting on, I don't have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don't have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there's no hate."

While he conceded that "there are feelings," Franklin resolved to "leave it at that."

TMZ was the first to report on Good and Majors getting "close." The outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reported they hit up the Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles in early May to see a movie together. Shortly after the report, People confirmed the actors are seeing each other.

The relationship news came as Majors faces allegations of domestic violence leveled by an ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

On March 25, ET confirmed that the Creed III actor was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claimed that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser claimed Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also accused Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser claimed Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Majors has vehemently denied the accusations through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, who previously told ET that "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

Photos of Good and Majors surfaced just weeks after the woman who accused Majors of assault was granted a full temporary order of protection against the Marvel actor. The full restraining order comes after a limited order of protection was initially granted.

Majors' attorney issued a statement to ET regarding the order, claiming, "This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman" who is accusing him.

