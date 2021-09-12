Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and More Cute Couples at 2021 MTV VMAs
The 2021 MTV VMAs rocked Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center Sunday night, but the show wasn't just about the show-stopping performances! Some of our favorite superstar couples hit the red carpet at this year's awards show where they served some serious looks and packed on the PDA.
From Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian to Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, check out the night's cutest couples.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed for pictures along the VMAs red carpet. Fox stunned in an embroidered sheer illusion dress by Mugler, from the Spring Summer 2021 collection, designed by Casey Cadwallader. The striking number revealed silver undergarments and showed off Fox's toned physique.
Kelly, meanwhile, dressed up for the occasion in a custom, crimson patterned tuxedo that he paired with silver and gemstone facial adornments and black dress shoes.
Barker and Kardashian made their red carpet debut at Sunday night's awards show. The reality star looked chic in an off-the-shoulder long sleeved leather mini dress with lace-up detailing, while Travis showed off his tattoos by going sans shirt on the carpet. Instead, he paired a spiked black jacket with matching black pants and cool shades.
Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, were beaming as they posed on the carpet in their hometown of New York City. The couple went sporty chic with Keys rocking a black and white bomber over a black bodysuit, while the producer and rapper went for black and green track pants which he paired with a black turtleneck and black puffer vest.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun made their red carpet debut as a couple at the star-studded event. The pair showed up hand-in-hand in suits fit for their punk rock personas. The couple's first red carpet appearance also marked Lavigne's first time on a red carpet in nearly two years.
Justin Bieber made his return to the VMAs stage for the first time in six years to kick off Sunday's show, and got a lot of support from the audience from his adoring wife, Hailey Bieber. During his acceptance speech after winning Artist of the Year, he also gave a sweet shoutout to his wife and used his time on stage to tell her he loves her.
Ahead of the show, Ja Rule and wife Aisha Atkins and were all smiles as they walked the red carpet and smiled for the cameras. The couple -- who have been married for 20 years and share three children -- looked chic in all-black ensembles and walked together holding hands into the venue.
During the show, Camila Cabello delivered a lavishly retro, visually stunning performance of her latest single, "Don't Go Yet," and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, was spotted by fans adorable dancing along to her performance from across the theater -- and it couldn't have been cuter.
Check out all the full list of the 2021 MTV VMAs' big winners here!
