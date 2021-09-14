After a show-stopping display at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Megan Fox walked her first Met Gala red carpet solo on Monday night.

The 35-year-old actress wowed in a lace-up red gown and heels with styled black bangs and a bold red lip. But she didn't have her expected accessory -- boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Never fear though, the couple stepped out together later in the evening attending a Met Gala after-party together at Cathédrale restaurant.

For the after-party, Fox kept her styled hair, but slipped into a cherry red, one-shoulder mini-dress with matching strappy heels. She held hands with her 31-year-old musician boyfriend who wore a black sheer shirt, alligator skin black jacket, black leather pants and combat boots.

Backgrid

So why didn't the couple walk the Met Gala carpet together? Turns out, Kelly had a few prior engagements. He both made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and performed a show at Central Park with Travis Barker.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram Stories

Fox even referenced his absence while posting about her Met Gala look on Instagram.

"My first Met ✨thank you so much for having me," Fox wrote. "Buddha just got off stage in Central Park. Crazy couple of days. So grateful for this life."

For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.

The couple turned heads on Sunday night at the VMAs where Kelly both performed and accepted an award. Watch the clip below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Introduce 'Future Baby Daddies' at 2021 VMAs This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox Rocked a Sheer, Wet-Look Dress at the MTV VMAs: Get the Look

All the Cute Celebrity Couples at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery