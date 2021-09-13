Megan Fox Rocked a Sheer, Wet-Look Dress at the MTV VMAs: Get the Look

Megan Fox wowed on the red carpet Sunday night in a show-stopping sheer dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs. The 35-year-old actress stepped out for the Video Music Awards with her boyfriend, 31-year-old musician Machine Gun Kelly, in an embroidered sheer illusion nude dress from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader from the fashion house's spring/summer 2021 collection.

Fox rocked the sexy, form-fitting midi dress featuring sparkly details with a bustier bra, an embellished thong, satin Jimmy Choo platform heels and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. The star's long, glossy, wavy hair perfectly paired with the wet look of the dress.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the couple at music's big night about Fox's stunning ensemble.

"He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" Fox joked, pointing to Kelly. "I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

Fox also said she's "so proud" of Kelly for all he's accomplished, adding, "He's the most talented boy in the world."

The wet-look dress has become a favorite among celebs on the red carpet. Zendaya recently rocked a bespoke leather gown by Balmain at the Venice Film Festival, styled with glossy, wet-looking hair. The nude, body-con dress was crafted using a model of the 25-year-old actress' bust. Plus, we can't forget about Kim Kardashian West's 2019 Met Gala look. She donned a curve-hugging Thierry Mugler mini dress, which was adorned with crystals meant to resemble water.

This summer, Bella Hadid shared a pic of a white dress with the trendy wet look. The sheer number is by designer Di Petsa, which is available for pre-order.

Check out more head-turning red carpet looks from the VMAs you don't want to miss!

