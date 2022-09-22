Shopping

The Best Homecoming Dresses of 2022

By ETonline Staff
Lulus Homecoming Dresses
Lulus

Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance. It's exciting to get back out on the dance floor with friends and put your style on full display. 

Most homecoming dances and parties don't take place until after late September, and it's never too early (or too late) to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.

With this in mind, the ET team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish homecoming dresses to rock at your school dance this year — including numbers from ASOS, Reformation, and Macy's, among several others.

Check out ET's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2022 to express your own personal style. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse our recommendations for the best maxi dresses for fall.

ET's Picks for the Best Homecoming Dresses:

Parthea Satin Midi Dress
Parthea Satin Midi Dress
Amazon
Parthea Satin Midi Dress

This elegant satin dress has an asymmetrical hemline with a slit that shows off your legs. The dress is lightweight and soft to the touch.

$31
ASOS Mini Satin Dress with Floral Embellishment
ASOS Mini Satin Dress with Floral Embellishment
ASOS
ASOS Mini Satin Dress with Floral Embellishment

This gorgeous pink ASOS dress has a bead and sequin embroidered floral design. You'll feel like a 90's teen dream.

$200
Topshop Ruffle Satin Gown
Topshop Ruffle Satin Gown
Nordstrom
Topshop Ruffle Satin Gown

A romantic gown from Topshop with a flirty lace-up back. Thought it might look delicate, it's machine-washable. 

$158$119
B Darlin Lace-Up A-Line Dress
B Darlin Lace-Up A-Line Dress
Macy's
B Darlin Lace-Up A-Line Dress

The adjustable straps on this B Darlin A-Line dress will make for a perfect fit. The shimmery metallic detail delivers a graceful look.

$79
Reformation Twilight Dress
Reformation Twilight Dress
Reformation
Reformation Twilight Dress

The structure on this Reformation dress is incredibly flattering and comfortable. It has a smocked back bodice that allows the fabric to stretch, plus, the tie straps are oh so cute.

$278
ASOS Curve Satin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
ASOS Curve Satin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
ASOS
ASOS Curve Satin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

ASOS Curve has chic plus-sized dresses. The Satin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress has an asymmetric neck for the perfect amount of shoulder action. 

$70
Free People Calloway Dress
Free People Calloway Dress
Free People
Free People Calloway Dress

If you have more of a Bohemian style, this flowy dress from Free People will make you feel feminine and effortless, and most importantly, comfortable. 

$198
Lulus Light Up the Night Dress
Lulus Light Up the Night Dress
Lulus
Lulus Light Up the Night Dress

Shimmer all night in this comfy Lulus shift dress. It's covered in dazzling sequins making it the perfect go-to party dress.

$59

