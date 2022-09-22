Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance. It's exciting to get back out on the dance floor with friends and put your style on full display.

Most homecoming dances and parties don't take place until after late September, and it's never too early (or too late) to start your search for the perfect homecoming dress. But with so many different retailers and online stores selling a wide variety of styles and silhouettes, the process of actually finding the right frock can be pretty complicated.

With this in mind, the ET team has perused the Internet for what (we think) are some of the boldest and most stylish homecoming dresses to rock at your school dance this year — including numbers from ASOS, Reformation, and Macy's, among several others.

Check out ET's picks for the best homecoming dresses of 2022 to express your own personal style. In need of more casual dress styles? Peruse our recommendations for the best maxi dresses for fall.

ET's Picks for the Best Homecoming Dresses:

Parthea Satin Midi Dress Amazon Parthea Satin Midi Dress This elegant satin dress has an asymmetrical hemline with a slit that shows off your legs. The dress is lightweight and soft to the touch. $31 Buy Now

Reformation Twilight Dress Reformation Reformation Twilight Dress The structure on this Reformation dress is incredibly flattering and comfortable. It has a smocked back bodice that allows the fabric to stretch, plus, the tie straps are oh so cute. $278 Buy Now

Free People Calloway Dress Free People Free People Calloway Dress If you have more of a Bohemian style, this flowy dress from Free People will make you feel feminine and effortless, and most importantly, comfortable. $198 Buy Now

