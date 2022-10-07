Express Fall Fashion Sale: Save Up to 50% on Leather Pants, Denim, Sweaters and More
Shopping for a new fall wardrobe has to be one of our favorite parts of the new season, but it's also one of the most expensive. Luckily, Express is offering up to 50% off jeans, tops, dresses, outerwear, and more for the new season, plus an extra 50% off clearance. For affordable fashion upgrades, there are hundreds of pieces to shop from Express' latest fall collection that is now on sale.
Express has always been known for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time, and the brand's fall edit is no exception. From durable jeans that you'll wear for years to trendy tops to layer under your favorite jacket, Express has everything you need for building a fall wardrobe that will last far beyond this season.
One of our favorite lines from Express is the Body Contour collection: smoothing bodysuits, dresses, and even pants that sculpt your curves with built-in shapewear. These pieces hug you in all the right places while still being comfortable, meaning you can rock a skintight dress or top with confidence—no more worrying about your bra or shaping shorts showing through your clothes.
Below, shop some of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe before the sale comes to an end.
The twisted one-shoulder detail and range of autumnal hues such as this olive green makes this top an elevated choice for nights out this season.
Mid-rise is making a comeback, especially in a gorgeous dark wash with vintage-looking pockets.
Soft, stretchy, and not too short, this little black skirt pairs perfectly with tights and knee-high boots making it a fall fashion must-have.
A wrap waist combined with built-in shapewear will make this dress one of the most flattering in your wardrobe.
The flare silhouette of these leather pants makes them a great match for bodysuits.
The sultry low back on this staple long-sleeve bodysuit makes it a great choice for date nights.
For days when you want to dress for fall but the weather still feels like summer, these leather shorts will keep you cool while looking hot.
Cardigans are a must-have layering piece for fall, especially in this cozy cream hue.
This staple bodysuit comes in a ton of fun colors, including this warm red, and pairs with everything from blazers and trousers to jeans and sweaters.
Sweater dresses make dressing for fall a no-brainer—just throw this sweetheart neck option on with your favorite pair of boots for an easy outfit.
