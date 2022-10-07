Shopping for a new fall wardrobe has to be one of our favorite parts of the new season, but it's also one of the most expensive. Luckily, Express is offering up to 50% off jeans, tops, dresses, outerwear, and more for the new season, plus an extra 50% off clearance. For affordable fashion upgrades, there are hundreds of pieces to shop from Express' latest fall collection that is now on sale.

Shop the Express Sale

Express has always been known for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time, and the brand's fall edit is no exception. From durable jeans that you'll wear for years to trendy tops to layer under your favorite jacket, Express has everything you need for building a fall wardrobe that will last far beyond this season.

One of our favorite lines from Express is the Body Contour collection: smoothing bodysuits, dresses, and even pants that sculpt your curves with built-in shapewear. These pieces hug you in all the right places while still being comfortable, meaning you can rock a skintight dress or top with confidence—no more worrying about your bra or shaping shorts showing through your clothes.

Below, shop some of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe before the sale comes to an end.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sunday Riley & Summer Fridays Are 20% Off at Space NK's Skincare Sale

Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Bedding and Pajamas Are on Sale Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are On Sale — Shop This Deal

REI Sale: Save Up to 70% on Clothing, Outdoor Gear and More

Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens and Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

15 Best Sweaters and Fleeces to Shop from Abercrombie's 30% Off Sale

Target Deal Days 2022: The Best Deals to Shop Before October 8