Back-to-school style isn't just for kids—as this summer comes to a close, we're looking forward to updating our wardrobes for what is arguably the best season for fashion. Fall style is all about luxe textures—leather, suede, wool, and cashmere—getting creative with layering, giving you plenty of opportunities to get experimental with your style when you're not worried about sweating through your clothes. For autumnal essentials that will last far beyond the next season, leather goods brand Coach has a variety of shoes, jackets, accessories, and of course purses that you'll look forward to putting on year after year.

Shop Coach New Arrivals

The New York-born fashion house features all kinds of apparel, from sweaters to jeans to outerwear, but they're most known for their high-quality leather goods. The brand strives towards using sustainable materials and even sells refurbished versions of their older products to reduce their carbon footprint with their re-loved program. Coach's ethos revolves around crafting pieces that are made to be worn for years and even generations, so you can rest assured that your new Coach purchases are built to last.

Coach's latest drop of purses includes luscious new colorways, '90s-esque silhouettes, and grown-up backpacks in the brand's signature buttery-soft leather. There are various timeless styles in the brand's repertoire, but Coach's affordable price range makes it a great way to try out trendier options. One such style is the puffy Pillow Tabby shoulder bag, now available in even more fun colors.

The brand also has a great selection of footwear, from sexy kitten heels to funky Dutch-inspired clogs. They've also gotten in on the chunky loafer trend, which we're seeing as one of the most essential shoes to have for fall. Check out our favorite picks from Coach's back-to-school collection, all under $500.

Leah Loafer Coach Leah Loafer Schoolgirl-esque pieces are always a good choice for fall, and this chunky loafer is a refreshing take on the classic style. $185 Buy Now

Willow Shoulder Bag Coach Willow Shoulder Bag The rich, plummy hue of this shoulder bag is a gorgeous choice for fall, and it has plenty of internal pockets for all of your necessities. $395 Buy Now

Moto Jacket Coach Moto Jacket Everyone needs a good leather jacket for fall, and this pick made from super-soft lamb leather will be your go-to for years to come. $1,250 Buy Now

Margot Sandal Coach Margot Sandal We're always in the mood for a new pair of shoes, and these petite jacquard kitten heels ooze subtle sex appeal. $195 Buy Now

Finlay Clog Coach Finlay Clog Love it or hate it, the clog trend is here to stay as a transitional staple for early fall. $195 Buy Now

Signature Cardigan Coach Signature Cardigan Style this oversized, cozy cardigan with your favorite pair of jeans and boots for an easy outfit that's comfy and casual. $495 Buy Now

Cadie Watch Coach Cadie Watch Elegant and understated, this art deco-inspired wrist watch features a stunning mother of pearl dial. $250 Buy Now

Charter Backpack 24 Coach Charter Backpack 24 No back-to-school shopping list is complete without a backpack, and this polished leather option is the grown-up alternative to the canvas bags of your school days. $350 Buy Now



