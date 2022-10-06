Shopping

Abercrombie's New Sale Event Is Offering 30% Off Sweaters and Fleeces To Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe

By Lauren Gruber‍
Abercrombie & Fitch

It's finally sweater weather, and Abercrombie & Fitch is celebrating with 30% off sweaters and fleeces to keep you cozy all season long. Whether you're looking to stock up on essential crewnecks for layering or in need of some cold-weather tops and dresses for nights out, you can give your fall and winter wardrobe a refresh without breaking the bank.

While Abercrombie is best known for its superior denim options, the brand's collection of sweaters and fleeces has you covered for virtually every occasion at a discount. For days spent outside apple picking and enjoying the fall foliage, go for a classic Meg Ryan-esque turtleneck or casual cardigan. For dates and girls' nights out, show off your décolletage with a sweetheart-neck bodysuit or curve-hugging midi dress in a luxe knit. And for days when it's too cold for anything but a movie marathon indoors, keep it comfy in an oversized hoodie available in a rainbow of colors.

Now through Monday, October 10, you can add some new pieces to your sweater collection for 30% off. Not sure what to shop? We've rounded up our 15 favorite sweaters and fleeces to shop from Abercrombie — while they're still in stock.

Classic Short Cardigan
Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$49
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.

$70$49
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Classic Easy Turtleneck Sweater

Have a Meg Ryan fall this year with this effortlessly stylish turtleneck knit.

$70$49
Slim Crew Sweater
Slim Crew Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Slim Crew Sweater

A&F's simple crewneck is the ultimate layering piece you'll be wearing with everything this season.

$60$42
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress

Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.

$80$56
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Sherpa Shirt Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa jacket in autumnal hunter green plaid.

$90$63
Checkerboard Stitch Notch-Neck Sweater
Checkerboard Stitch Notch-Neck Sweater
Abercrombie and Fitch
Checkerboard Stitch Notch-Neck Sweater

This chunky knit adds a bit of old-school prep to your wardrobe with a polo collar.

$80$56
Essential Popover Hoodie
Essential Popover Hoodie
Abercrombie and Fitch
Essential Popover Hoodie

Made of a soft cotton blend with an oversized fit, you'll never want to take this unisex sweater off.

$60$42
Chenille Short Cardigan
Chenille Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Chenille Short Cardigan

Cable knits are always a good idea, especially in cardigan form with adorable pearl buttons.

$80$56
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Corset Midi Sweater Dress

This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.

$90$63
LuxeLoft Turtleneck Bodysuit
LuxeLoft Turtleneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
LuxeLoft Turtleneck Bodysuit

Create practically infinite outfits with this essential turtleneck bodysuit in a luxe ribbed fabric.

$70$49
Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Mockneck Mini Sweater Dress

Have a mod moment this fall with a vintage-inspired jacquard dress.

$80$56
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan

For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.

$80$56
LuxeLoft Slim Crew Top
LuxeLoft Slim Crew Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
LuxeLoft Slim Crew Top

Throw this simple sweater on with jeans, skirts, trousers, and more for an easy outfit.

$50$35
Polo Half-Zip Ribbed Bodysuit
Polo Half-Zip Ribbed Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Polo Half-Zip Ribbed Bodysuit

Polos aren't just for the country club. This preppy sweater gets an update with contrasting colors and an edgy zipper detail.

$80$56

