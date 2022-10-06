It's finally sweater weather, and Abercrombie & Fitch is celebrating with 30% off sweaters and fleeces to keep you cozy all season long. Whether you're looking to stock up on essential crewnecks for layering or in need of some cold-weather tops and dresses for nights out, you can give your fall and winter wardrobe a refresh without breaking the bank.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

While Abercrombie is best known for its superior denim options, the brand's collection of sweaters and fleeces has you covered for virtually every occasion at a discount. For days spent outside apple picking and enjoying the fall foliage, go for a classic Meg Ryan-esque turtleneck or casual cardigan. For dates and girls' nights out, show off your décolletage with a sweetheart-neck bodysuit or curve-hugging midi dress in a luxe knit. And for days when it's too cold for anything but a movie marathon indoors, keep it comfy in an oversized hoodie available in a rainbow of colors.

Now through Monday, October 10, you can add some new pieces to your sweater collection for 30% off. Not sure what to shop? We've rounded up our 15 favorite sweaters and fleeces to shop from Abercrombie — while they're still in stock.

Essential Popover Hoodie Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Popover Hoodie Made of a soft cotton blend with an oversized fit, you'll never want to take this unisex sweater off. $60 $42 Buy Now

Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan Abercrombie and Fitch Double Zip Ribbed Cardigan For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long. $80 $56 Buy Now

