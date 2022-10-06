Abercrombie's New Sale Event Is Offering 30% Off Sweaters and Fleeces To Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe
It's finally sweater weather, and Abercrombie & Fitch is celebrating with 30% off sweaters and fleeces to keep you cozy all season long. Whether you're looking to stock up on essential crewnecks for layering or in need of some cold-weather tops and dresses for nights out, you can give your fall and winter wardrobe a refresh without breaking the bank.
While Abercrombie is best known for its superior denim options, the brand's collection of sweaters and fleeces has you covered for virtually every occasion at a discount. For days spent outside apple picking and enjoying the fall foliage, go for a classic Meg Ryan-esque turtleneck or casual cardigan. For dates and girls' nights out, show off your décolletage with a sweetheart-neck bodysuit or curve-hugging midi dress in a luxe knit. And for days when it's too cold for anything but a movie marathon indoors, keep it comfy in an oversized hoodie available in a rainbow of colors.
Now through Monday, October 10, you can add some new pieces to your sweater collection for 30% off. Not sure what to shop? We've rounded up our 15 favorite sweaters and fleeces to shop from Abercrombie — while they're still in stock.
The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.
Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.
Have a Meg Ryan fall this year with this effortlessly stylish turtleneck knit.
A&F's simple crewneck is the ultimate layering piece you'll be wearing with everything this season.
Chic and sexy without trying too hard, a well-fitting sweater dress is a fall wardrobe staple for a reason.
Stay warm while looking cool in this soft sherpa jacket in autumnal hunter green plaid.
This chunky knit adds a bit of old-school prep to your wardrobe with a polo collar.
Made of a soft cotton blend with an oversized fit, you'll never want to take this unisex sweater off.
Cable knits are always a good idea, especially in cardigan form with adorable pearl buttons.
This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.
Create practically infinite outfits with this essential turtleneck bodysuit in a luxe ribbed fabric.
Have a mod moment this fall with a vintage-inspired jacquard dress.
For a luxurious look that won't break the bank, this zip-up is made with a thick ribbed cotton-blend fabric that's sure to keep you warm all season long.
Throw this simple sweater on with jeans, skirts, trousers, and more for an easy outfit.
Polos aren't just for the country club. This preppy sweater gets an update with contrasting colors and an edgy zipper detail.
