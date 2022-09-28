Shopping

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 to Shop for Every Dress Code This Season

By Lauren Gruber‍
The weather might be cooling down, but wedding season is still in full swing along with the excitement to dress up for fall nuptials. New seasons mean new fashions, so it's time to hang up your breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses. Just like with any wedding, we prefer to not sacrifice our savings for style — especially for an outfit we may only wear once or twice.

Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful yet budget-friendly fall wedding guest dress for every venue, dress code, and style. Now that summer is officially over, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals, and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with voluminous silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, layered skirts, and sumptuous velvet.

From semi-formal to cocktail, prepare to say "yes" to the wedding guest dress with our top picks. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses under $100 and get ready to dance the night away. 

Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress
Amazon
Pleated High Waist Slit Maxi Dress

Stylish and perfect for any special occasion, this v-neck maxi dress with slit has a v-neck and slit at the back. Plus, it's easy to accessorize with your favorite shoes and accessories.

$37 AND UP
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

This slinky slip dress is a great option for fall weddings, especially in this autumnal sage green shade.

$98
High Neck Mermaid Dress
High Neck Mermaid Dress
Amazon
High Neck Mermaid Dress

In 9 different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you rewearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year. 

$59
Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Strapless Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Poplin Strapless Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Strapless Midi Dress

Splashed with the autumnal colors of falling leaves, this printed midi dress can be worn with or without straps.

$90$60
Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Molinetto Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cold weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.

$92
Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress
Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress
Revolve
Superdown Ryleigh Strapless Maxi Dress

For black-tie events, turn heads in this bustier-style gown with a thigh-high slit.

$98
Dirass Women's Elegant Velvet Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Dirass Women's Elegant Velvet Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon
Dirass Women's Elegant Velvet Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Once the weather gets cold, you'll be happy to have this sultry velvet dress to keep you warm without sacrificing style.

$59
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this fiery reddish orange.

$34
Kiska Burgundy Lace Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Kiska Burgundy Lace Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Lulu's
Kiska Burgundy Lace Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are the ultimate cool-girl wedding outfit, and this option features trendy wide legs and a flirty lace panel on the back.

$64
Love In Your Eyes Hunter Green Knotted Mermaid Maxi Dress
Love In Your Eyes Hunter Green Knotted Mermaid Maxi Dress
Lulu's
Love In Your Eyes Hunter Green Knotted Mermaid Maxi Dress

This dress is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back," with a classy halter neckline, curve-hugging mermaid skirt, and sultry low back.

$89
Open Edit Women's Halter Neck Satin Midi Dress
Open Edit Women's Halter Neck Satin Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Open Edit Women's Halter Neck Satin Midi Dress

Available in plus and standard sizes, this sleek high-neck dress features a flattering bias cut and comes in two rich autumnal hues.

$79
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Makenna Strappy Cross Front Smocked Back Midi Dress

You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.

$60
Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress
Nordstrom
Area Stars Sweetheart Sheer Long Sleeve Mesh Dress

For a shorter option, this knee-length bodycon dress features sexy sheer sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that shows just the right amount of cleavage.

$98
City Chic Opulent Faux Wrap Dress
City Chic Opulent Faux Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
City Chic Opulent Faux Wrap Dress

Highlight your curves with a faux-wrap dress with elegant elbow-length sleeves in a luxe satin fabric.

$99
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Satin Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruched Satin Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Satin Slip Midi Dress

This simple slip dress can easily be taken up a notch with heels and some statement jewelry for any occasion this fall.

$90

