15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 to Shop for Every Dress Code This Season
The weather might be cooling down, but wedding season is still in full swing along with the excitement to dress up for fall nuptials. New seasons mean new fashions, so it's time to hang up your breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses. Just like with any wedding, we prefer to not sacrifice our savings for style — especially for an outfit we may only wear once or twice.
Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful yet budget-friendly fall wedding guest dress for every venue, dress code, and style. Now that summer is officially over, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals, and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with voluminous silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, layered skirts, and sumptuous velvet.
From semi-formal to cocktail, prepare to say "yes" to the wedding guest dress with our top picks. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses under $100 and get ready to dance the night away.
Stylish and perfect for any special occasion, this v-neck maxi dress with slit has a v-neck and slit at the back. Plus, it's easy to accessorize with your favorite shoes and accessories.
This slinky slip dress is a great option for fall weddings, especially in this autumnal sage green shade.
In 9 different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you rewearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year.
Splashed with the autumnal colors of falling leaves, this printed midi dress can be worn with or without straps.
Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cold weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.
For black-tie events, turn heads in this bustier-style gown with a thigh-high slit.
Once the weather gets cold, you'll be happy to have this sultry velvet dress to keep you warm without sacrificing style.
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this fiery reddish orange.
Jumpsuits are the ultimate cool-girl wedding outfit, and this option features trendy wide legs and a flirty lace panel on the back.
This dress is the definition of "business in the front, party in the back," with a classy halter neckline, curve-hugging mermaid skirt, and sultry low back.
Available in plus and standard sizes, this sleek high-neck dress features a flattering bias cut and comes in two rich autumnal hues.
You can totally rock florals for fall, especially in an autumnal tan and black color scheme.
For a shorter option, this knee-length bodycon dress features sexy sheer sleeves and a sweetheart neckline that shows just the right amount of cleavage.
Highlight your curves with a faux-wrap dress with elegant elbow-length sleeves in a luxe satin fabric.
This simple slip dress can easily be taken up a notch with heels and some statement jewelry for any occasion this fall.
