The weather might be cooling down, but wedding season is still in full swing along with the excitement to dress up for fall nuptials. New seasons mean new fashions, so it's time to hang up your breezy summer frocks that prevented you from overheating on the dance floor and try out some fall-ready wedding guest dresses. Just like with any wedding, we prefer to not sacrifice our savings for style — especially for an outfit we may only wear once or twice.

Whether you’re attending a black-tie affair or the wedding invitation simply reads "formal attire", there's a beautiful yet budget-friendly fall wedding guest dress for every venue, dress code, and style. Now that summer is officially over, we're trading in bright prints and sweet pastels for rich autumnal hues, moody florals, and sultry lace. Since you don't have to worry about sweating through your dresses as much, you can get a bit more experimental with voluminous silhouettes and decadent fabrics — think statement sleeves, layered skirts, and sumptuous velvet.

From semi-formal to cocktail, prepare to say "yes" to the wedding guest dress with our top picks. Below, check out 15 stunning fall wedding guest dresses under $100 and get ready to dance the night away.

High Neck Mermaid Dress Amazon High Neck Mermaid Dress In 9 different colors, this floor-length, mermaid-hem gown is a gorgeous choice for a black-tie wedding. The comfortable stretch material will have you rewearing this polished dress for formal events throughout the year. $59 Buy Now

