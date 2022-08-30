Shopping

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials: Shop TikTok-Viral Jeans, Jackets, and More

Published
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie and Fitch fall fashion
Abercrombie and Fitch

Our favorite season for fashion is just around the corner, and we can't wait for the weather to cool down so we can break out all of our fall style essentials. Cozy cardigans, sweater dresses, mini skirts for pairing with boots, and transitional outerwear are must-haves for the upcoming autumn, and Abercrombie and Fitch is a one-stop shop for both classic and trendy pieces to wear this season.

Shop Abercrombie New Arrivals

TikTok is obsessed with Abercrombie denim, and we are too. One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh. If you've ever been forced to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again, these jeans are the solution for you—no more crying in the dressing room when your pants won't go over your thighs. They're also size inclusive, fitting up to a size 37 waist, so many bodies get in on the fall denim trends such as relaxed leg jeans and brown wash.

Whether you're looking for a new wedding guest dress, cool-weather date night looks, office-friendly 'fits, or anything in between, Abercrombie's range of fall fashion has you and your wardrobe covered for the season ahead.

Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean
Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean

These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a delicious dark wash, an interesting seam detail, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your butt look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for for curvier bodies.

$120
Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie and Fitch
Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo

The preppy look is one of fall's biggest trends, and this polo-collared cardi certainly does the trick.

$60$36
Puff Sleeve Corset Midi Dress
Puff Sleeve Corset Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Puff Sleeve Corset Midi Dress

Want to feel like a woodland fairy this fall? Go for this voluminous jewel-toned midi with a flattering corset waist.

$120
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch
Wool-Blend Blazer Coat

All the structure of a blazer with the added warmth of a wool coat, this is a great transition piece from fall to winter.

$200
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pants

The sumptuous satin fabric of these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers makes them easy to dress up or down.

$90
Collared Easy Mini Sweater Dress
Collared Easy Mini Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Collared Easy Mini Sweater Dress

Everyone needs a sweater dress for fall, and this cozy little number is begging to be worn with knee-high boots.

$80
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Wrapped Suiting Mini Skirt

The suit-inspired fit of this mini skirt just screams old money style, and the wrap waist is ultra-flattering.

$60
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Squareneck Bodysuit

Bodysuits are great for layering, and this option features a collarbone-baring square neck.

$50
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The '90s straight leg jean you know and love now come in an autumnal brown shade, plus every wash under the sun and in Curve Love.

$90
Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets
Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets

The cropped length of this cardi makes for a perfect pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70
Relaxed Satin Shirt Dress
Relaxed Satin Shirt Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Relaxed Satin Shirt Dress

Paired with tights for the office or heels for date night, this versatile staple piece is incredibly easy to style.

$80
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Cozy Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cozy Shirt Jacket

Add a pop of color to your autumnal outfits with this plaid shirt-jacket hybrid.

$120
Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top
Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodice Puff Sleeve Top

This ruched top is cute enough for girls' night out but classy enough for the office.

$60
Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pants
Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Premium Crepe Tailored Ultra Wide-Leg Pants

The wrap detail on these pants flatters your waist while the comfy wide leg is right on trend.

$100
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Seamless Fabric Corset Bodysuit

Available in five colors including this rich blue, a corset bodysuit is our go-to going-out top for fall. This top is especially great for smaller chests, while fuller busts might not fit into the cup seams.

$45

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale

Shop The Best Discounts on Abercrombie Denim, Dresses, Swim and More

32 of the Best Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Pieces for Fall 2022

DL1961’s New Fall Collection Has All Your Wardrobe Essentials

The 10 Best Hiking Shoes, Leggings, and Shorts for Women

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall