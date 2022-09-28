Shopping

Abercrombie Jeans Are on Sale for Fall 2022: Shop TikTok's Favorite Trending Styles

By ETonline Staff
TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. Right now, Abercrombie's TikTok-famous jeans are up to 25% off at the brand's Select Style Event. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for the fall and winter months ahead. From the cult-favorite picks from Gap to the $10 Walmart jeans, there is plenty of affordable denim for your wardrobe year-round. 

Get 25% Off Abercrombie Jeans

The fashion brand is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Shop these must-have Abercrombie & Fitch jeans on sale now for up to 25% off and other TikTok-approved styles below.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Skinny Jean

These jeans sit nicely at the waist when worn with your shirt tucked or untucked.

$99$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

These 70's-inspired vintage flare jeans will hold your hips nicely and feature an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate the waist gap. 

$90$60
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Dad Jean

We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in six different washes. 

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Carpenter Jean

An early 2000's-inspired baggy silhouette and low rise will remind you what you did back then.

$100$50
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Bootcut Jean

With a frayed hem, these light-washed bootcut jeans are perfect for the classic fit look of the day.

$90$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

These 90's-style jeans feature a baggy, relaxed fit. 

$99$50
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jean

It's time to show off those curves with these jeans. 

$99$60
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.

$99$79

