Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale: Shop New Markdowns on Must-Have Styles
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Spanx just marked down tons of new styles to help make you look and feel your best all year. The Spanx sale section is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. For a limited time, Spanx slashed the prices of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants.
You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The celeb-loved brand now has fan-favorites on sale, including the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper — made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug."
Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, Spanx's fan-favorite romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.
Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. The brand's trendy pieces like a mock neck top and vintage skinny jeans are 30% off, but we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.
Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale.
Best Deals on Spanx Pants
The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.
Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish.
Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.
Finish your Y2K summer style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.
Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.
Best Spanx Activewear Deals
Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.
Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey.
Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets.
Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews.
A pink skort with pockets? Say no more.
