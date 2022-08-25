Shopping

Spanx Just Put So Many Bestsellers on Sale: Shop New Markdowns on Must-Have Styles

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Spanx just marked down tons of new styles to help make you look and feel your best all year. The Spanx sale section is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. For a limited time, Spanx slashed the prices of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants. 

Shop New Spanx Sale Styles

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The celeb-loved brand now has fan-favorites on sale, including the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper — made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." 

AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper
Spanx
AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper

Made with spacer fabric that’s lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey, Spanx's fan-favorite romper is your one-stop-shop for total comfort and flattery.

$128$90

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. The brand's trendy pieces like a mock neck top and vintage skinny jeans are 30% off, but we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out. 

Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale

Best Deals on Spanx Pants

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny
Spanx
The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny

The same comfortable design of Oprah's favorite pants, but with a skinny cut and a sleek, black sequin stripe down the side of each leg.

$148$104
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Thanks to their stretchy material, these Spanx twill pants are just as breathable as they are stylish. 

$128$90
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans
Spanx
Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

Designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping, these Spanx skinny jeans are the perfect match for your tees, sweaters, tanks and everything in between.

$128$90
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash
Spanx
Ankle Skinny Jeans, Light Vintage Wash

Finish your Y2K summer style with a pair of retro ankle-length skinny jeans.

$128$90
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant
Spanx
Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

Choose between the regular, petite or tall build on these chic and comfortable stretchy pants.

$128$90

Best Spanx Activewear Deals

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings

Save on the same activewear leggings donned by Kourtney Kardashian.

$98$69
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings
SPANX
Booty Boost Active Tie Dye 7/8 Leggings

Let everyone's eyes come to you with these tie-dye leggings, available in stormy blue and cloudy grey. 

$98$69
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"
Spanx
The Get Moving Pleated Skort, 14"

Powered by the fan-favorite Booty Boost short, this skort is ready for the tennis court and more by offering sculpting and an added booty lift. Carry your essentials from keys to credit cards and phone in the pockets. 

$88$62
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings

Made from fan-favorite Faux Leather fabric, these leggings are a rockstar version of the leggings sported by celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Donatella Versace and Erin Andrews. 

$110$77
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
The Get Moving Skort, 14"
Spanx
The Get Moving Skort, 14"

A pink skort with pockets? Say no more. 

$72$51

