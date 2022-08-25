Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Spanx just marked down tons of new styles to help make you look and feel your best all year. The Spanx sale section is already a must-visit destination for comfortable and flattering shapewear, clothing, and activewear. For a limited time, Spanx slashed the prices of bestsellers and wardrobe staples like leggings and pants.

Shop New Spanx Sale Styles

You've probably fallen in love with Spanx's comfortable styles after trying on a pair of their pants or shapewear. Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian own at least one pair of the ultra flattering leggings. If you follow Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things, you know she's a huge fan of the loungewear collection from Spanx. The celeb-loved brand now has fan-favorites on sale, including the AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper — made from the same breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug."

Whether you want some classic Spanx basics to stock your seasonal wardrobe with or some everyday leggings, the Spanx sale has plenty of best-sellers at a budget-friendly price. The brand's trendy pieces like a mock neck top and vintage skinny jeans are 30% off, but we suggest you hurry because sizes and colors are already starting to sell out.

Ahead, check out our favorite deals to shop from the Spanx Sale.

Best Deals on Spanx Pants

Best Spanx Activewear Deals

